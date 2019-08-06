Mariah Carey lends her voice for 'Mixed-ish'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey has recorded a new song that will debut as the theme of ABC's 'Black-ish' spinoff 'Mixed-ish.'

ABC television network announced on Monday that the 49-year-old singer has co-written the song and even crooned the theme music for the show, Billboard reported.

Carey said in a statement that she loves the show's plot, which focuses on the 1980s upbringing of Tracee Ellis Ross' character, Rainbow.

She also expressed her desire to collaborate with 'Black-ish's' creators for some time and said providing music for a show focused on a biracial woman like herself is a natural fit.

'Mixed-ish' is set to premiere on the television network on Sept. 24. It stars Arica Himmel as young Rainbow and Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tika Sumpter as her parents. (ANI)

