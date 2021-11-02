Mariah Carey returns to AppleTV+ for Xmas special with new single

Washington [US], November 2 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey will be returning for an AppleTV+ Christmas special for the second year in a row.

According to Deadline, she is set to perform her new single 'Fall In Love At Christmas' exclusively alongside Khalid and Kirk Franklin.

'Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues' will follow last year's Mariah Carey's 'Magical Christmas Special', which is still available on the SVoD platform.



Along with Mariah, that special also featured Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande and was directed by Roman Coppola. Mariah will use the show to perform her brand new single 'Fall In Love At Christmas' with Khalid and Franklin for the first time.

She will be executive producing alongside Tim Case, Charleen Manca and Matthew Turke of factual and music video producer Supply & Demand, along with renowned music director Joseph Kahn, who is also directing, as per Deadline.

Earlier this year, Carey had left Jay-Z's Roc Nation to join Melissa Ruderman at Range Media Partners for management. (ANI)

