Mariah Carey with Hillary Clinton, Image courtesy: Instagram
Mariah Carey says it's an 'honour' to meet 'president' Hillary Clinton

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 19:15 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey met one of her political heroes who is none other than Hillary Clinton and called it an "honour" to be able to spend some time with her favourite figure.
The Grammy-award winning singer joined Hillary and Bill Clinton at Barbra Streisand's concert on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City, reported Fox News.
Carey appeared to snub US President Donald Trump after she posted a picture online with Clinton and referred to the former secretary of state as "president".
The 49-year-old star shared the photo after meeting the former Democratic presidential nominee, and former President Bill Clinton, backstage at the concert.
"An honour to meet President Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton! Thank you for everything you have done and continue to do for our country," the singer tweeted.

Clinton responded to the pop star's post tweeting, "The honour is ours, it's not every day you meet a queen."
Carey's tweet caused quite a lot of chatter as many people online picked up on the apparent intentional usage of the title. Carey's seemingly political statement ran contradictory to the comments she has made in the past.
When she was asked during a 2016 interview whether she supported Clinton or Trump, Carey explained that she did not want to be "vocal" about her political views. However, she did acknowledge her use of a Hillary Clinton picture as her avatar online.
"It's so hard because I'm just an entertainer," Carey told TV host Andy Cohen at that time.
"I'm not a political analyst. So I don't want to be vocal about my true feelings about all of this, but I have them," she added.
Nonetheless, Carey performed for Bill and Barack Obama during each of their presidencies and was also vocal in her support for the 44th president in 2012. She appeared at the National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony in 2013 alongside the Obamas. (ANI)

