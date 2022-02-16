Mariah Carey shares selfie with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka after Nick Cannon's public plea

Washington [US], February 16 (ANI): Two days after Nick Cannon released his latest single, sharing his fantasy about ex Mariah Carey, the Grammy winner seemed to respond with a single picture.



Mariah took to her Instagram handle and shared a peek at her Valentine's Day spent with her boyfriend of more than five years, Bryan Tanaka.



As per E! News, in his new single 'Alone', released on Monday, the first voice isn't of Cannon's, but Carey's. The song flips her iconic 1990 single 'Love Takes Time' into a quavering, ghostly sample that hangs over the proceedings.

Though he doesn't mention her by name, the talk-show host's lyrics seem to point to him pining for the way things once were with his superstar ex.

Nick starts off by expressing that he "has nothin' but love" for Mariah, his wife of six years. But he also acknowledges that she has since moved on in the years since their 2014 split, singing, "Imma keep my distance, stay in my lane / Cause I know you got a man, it's a little too late."



Meanwhile, Nick has welcomed five additional children with three women in the past four years, with another on the way.

But as Nick himself puts it, nothing compares to the endless love he has for Mariah.

"I'd been lyin' / I say I'm cool when I know I miss it," he sings. "I'd trade it all for the case / If I could have you back / If I could go back to where we started at."



Elsewhere in the single, Nick also got candid about his personal life being part of the reason he's decided to stay away.



"As much as I want you back / It's probably better where you at," Nick sings. "Cause I'm still running the streets / I'm still all in the sheets having babies / Models and singers and actresses saying they pregnant by me."

Cannon and Carey were married for six years before splitting in 2014 and share 10-year-old twins -- Moroccan and Monroe. (ANI)

