Mariah Carey wants to guest star in 'Mixed-ish'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Mariah Carey will be singing the theme song of the spinoff of ABC's 'Black-ish'. However, the singer-songwriter revealed that she wishes to star in an episode of the show.

Karin Gist, the executive producer of the series titled 'Mixed-ish' said Mariah has shown interest in guest-starring on the show during the network's Television Critics Association summer presentation on Monday, reported Entertainment Weekly.

"She's wanting to do an episode, so hopefully that can work," said Gist.

Series executive producer Tracee Ellis Ross said that it was creator Kenya Barris who brought Mariah on board to sing the theme song titled 'In The Mix.'

"Kenya has conversations with everybody, he has some very cool friends," Ross said during the panel.

Mariah, who is biracial, gave an insight into her decision to sing the theme song for the show in a statement released by ABC

"As a fan of Kenya Barris' megahit shows, 'black-ish' and 'grown-ish,' I was inspired to connect with Kenya to find a way we could work together," she said. "As a biracial woman in the entertainment industry, there was no way I did not want to be a part of 'mixed-ish,' especially after seeing the pilot, which I loved. I could not be more honoured and proud to be writing and performing 'In the Mix' for Kenya and the show."

'Mixed-ish' will premiere on September 24. (ANI)

