Marilyn Manson reaches deal to surrender himself in for allegedly spitting on camerawoman

Washington [US], June 26 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Marilyn Manson has reached a deal to turn himself into police on an active arrest warrant in New Hampshire for allegedly spitting on a camerawoman.

According to People magazine, Manson will report to the Los Angeles Police Department as a part of a joint agreement between the Gilford Police Department in New Hampshire and Manson's attorney, Gilford Police Chief Anthony Bean Burpee announced on Friday.

It is unclear when the rocker will have to turn himself in as that will be determined between LAPD officials and Manson's attorney. Once he turns himself in, an arraignment at a New Hampshire District Court will be scheduled, estimated as early as mid-August.



The 2019 New Hampshire incident claims Manson spit and shot snot at a video camera person during a concert. The warrant was issued in may in Gilford, New Hampshire after Manson failed to answer charges lodged against him in that jurisdiction.

The 52-year-old Manson was performing at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on August 18, 2019, when the incident happened. The video camera person, who has not been identified, was working in the pit when he began his assaults.

As per Deadline, Manson, real name Bryan Hugh Warner, is facing two counts of Class A misdemeanor simple assault. He also faces separate allegations of rape and abuse from several women. (ANI)

