Matt Bellamy and Elle Evans, Image courtesy: Instagram

Matt Bellamy weds model Elle Evans

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 22:44 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): The 'Muse' band frontman on Saturday married his long-time girlfriend and model Elle Evans.
The couple announced the good news on their Instagram account.
"Mr. & Mrs. Bellamy," the couple captioned their pictures of the scenic ceremony.

The pair who had announced their engagement in December 2017, after dating for almost two years, has been waiting the big day all week, Page Six reported.
Last Wednesday, Bellamy posted a picture of the "Wedding prep" which included a trip to a hair salon. While Evans was excited to slip into her custom-made Martina Liana gown since early July.
"Still pinching myself," she wrote on social media.
Bellamy was previously engaged to Kate Hudson. The pair parted ways in 2014, and share 8-year-old son Bingham. (ANI)

