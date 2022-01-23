Meat Loaf's daughter pays tribute to late rock legend

Washington [US], January 23 (ANI): American singer-actor Meat Loaf's daughter Pearl Aday penned an emotional tribute, mourning the loss of her father.

On Saturday, Pearl, who toured with her dad as part of his live band for almost a decade, posted a heart-touching tribute to the rock legend on Instagram alongside an image of her hugging him close from behind.

She captioned the post, "I love you always, no matter what. I love you with my whole heart. We got you. Forever."



Shortly after sharing her post, love and support for Pearl and her family began to flood its comments section from musicians and actors alike, including actor Vera Farmiga, who wrote, "All our big love, Pearl."

Pearl's husband, Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian, also shared some love by commenting three red heart emojis.

On January 21, Meat Loaf's official Facebook page confirmed that the singer had passed away but did not reveal his cause of death. He was 74 when he breathed his last.



The iconic singer, known for his 'Bat Out of Hell' album and for theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as 'Paradise By the Dashboard Light', 'Two Out of Three Ain't Bad', and 'I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)', passed away on Thursday night.

"Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends," the statement began.

"We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man," the statement continued.

The note concluded, "We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls...don't ever stop rocking!"



Peal is one of two daughters Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday, leaves behind. He reportedly adopted Pearl when she was a child during his marriage to her mother, Leslie Edmonds. Pearl's younger sister is named Amanda.

The rocker married Edmonds in 1979 but they divorced in 2001. He married Deborah Gillespie in 2007.

Meanwhile, on the work front, last year, Meat Loaf sealed a deal to develop a relationship competition series based on 'I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)'. He was the executive producer on the project.


