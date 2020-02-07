Meek Mill, Justin Timberlake drop new song 'Believe'

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 7 (ANI): Rapper Meek Mill in collaboration with singer Justin Timberlake dropped their new motivational-filled video song 'Believe' on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Meek teased his fans on Instagram with a poster of the music video where he shared the news of his collaboration with Justin and wrote: "for motivational purposes only."



'Can't Stop The Feeling!' singer shared a snippet of the new song in the Instagram stories where he let his followers know about the release of the official music video.



Clocking in at four-minutes and 52-seconds, the powerful music video presents the story of a mother-daughter who are forced to watch the father of the family be taken away from their home in handcuffs.

The video then follows the intense time period that father serves behind the bars, meanwhile daughter embarks a career in boxing.

With a background of the beat of the song in a lower note, the song puts out an uplifting message towards the end: "There will be signs in the sun, moon and stars. On the earth, nations will be in anguish at the roaring and tossing of the sea. People will faint from terror, apprehensive of what will come of the world. When these things begin to take place, stand up and lift your heads because your redemption is coming."

The new song outing marks Timberlake's first return to music after releasing his 'Man of the Woods' album in 2018. (ANI)

