Megan Thee Stallion slams Drake for implying she lied about Tory Lanez assault

Rapper-songwriter Drake has once again stirred up a conversation around his lyrics by seemingly implying in his rap that Megan Thee Stallion had lied about her alleged Tory Lanez assault.

According to Variety, in the song 'Circo Loco' from Drake's new collab album with 21 Savage, 'Her Loss', he raps: "This bitch lie 'bout getting shots but she still a stallion," seemingly a double entendre that references cosmetic injections and Megan's alleged assault.

In 2020, Megan was allegedly shot by Lanez in the feet after she attempted to walk away from a car during an argument. She recounted the details of the incident in an April 2022 interview with Gayle King on 'CBS Mornings'.

During the show, medical photos of Megan's injuries and a report that references "gunshot wounds" and bullet fragments in her feet were shown.



Following Drake's lyrical claims, Megan responded on Twitter by writing, "Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass n---! Since when [the fuck] is it cool to joke about abt women getting shot ! You n--- especially RAP N--- ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a Black woman when she say one of y'all homeboys abused her."

"And when the [motherfucking] facts come out remember all y'all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a n--- that SHOT A FEMALE," she continued.

Megan went on to say, "People attack me y'all go up for it, i defend myself now I'm doing too much ... every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot ... y'all don't fwm okay cool fuck it bye."

Meanwhile, Reddit users have also pointed to another lyric in "Circo Loco" that seemingly disses Megan: "Shorty say she graduated, she ain't learn enough / Play your album, Track 1, 'kay I heard enough."

Last December, after notching two No. 1 songs, Megan graduated from Texas Southern University in Houston with a bachelor of science degree in health administration.


