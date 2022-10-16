Megan Thee Stallion speaks out after robbery at Los Angeles home

Washington [US], October 16 (ANI): American rapper and songwriter Megan Thee Stallion has responded to reports that her home in Los Angeles was broken into and robbed.

According to E! News, after TMZ reported that the rapper's LA home was broken into, she seemingly shared her reaction on Twitter.

"Material things can be replaced but I'm glad everyone is safe," Megan wrote.

E! News reported that Law enforcement sources told TMZ that two men broke into her house and took an estimated USD 300,000 to USD 400,000 in jewellery, cash and electronic devices.

Megan reportedly wasn't home at the time as she was in New York preparing for this weekend's 'Saturday Night Live'.



While Megan said she's safe, the 27-year-old shared that she hasn't been feeling her best and is going to take some time to herself.

"Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break," she tweeted following the news on October 14. "I'm so tired, physically and emotionally."

Megan, who graduated from Texas Southern University last year, pulled double duty on 'Saturday Night Live' on October 15 as both the show's host and musical guest.

This won't be the first time the Grammy winner has taken a break to focus on recuperation.

As per E! News, in April 2021, she shared that she was taking time to recharge, noting, "Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle, [Meg] has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what's next." (ANI)

