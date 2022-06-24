Meghan Trainor announces new album 'Takin It Back' on October 21

Washington [US], June 24 (ANI): It's been roughly eight years since Meghan Trainor took the world - and the charts - by storm with her refreshingly authentic doo-wop sound on songs like 'All About That Bass' and 'Dear Future Husband.' And now, after announcing that her next album, 'Takin' It Back,' will be out this fall, she's gearing up for another release.

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter delivered the news Wednesday, June 22 via Instagram that the album is set to drop on October 21, marking her fourth full-length project since 2020's 'Treat Myself,' not counting last year's Christmas record, 'A Very Trainor Christmas,' or the 2021 reissue of her EP 'The Love Train' with three additional tracks.

Captioning a photo of the upcoming LP's brightly coloured cover art which features the artist lounging in a floral body suit across a spiral staircase graphic design, she simply wrote: "New album TAKIN' IT BACK out Oct 21st!", as per Billboard.





Takin' It Back was announced at the same time in an interview with Rolling Stone, in which the Grammy winner revealed that the new release will feel like a return to the form of her successful debut album 'Title.' "This is my old school. It's true to myself in all the weird genres I go into, but also modern with my doo-wop in it. It's like 'Title 2.0'," Trainor told the publication.

"The lyrics are stronger than ever, and it's still a party," she added.

The new album will be Trainor's first since she welcomed her first child, Riley, with Daryl Sabara, and many of its songs will explore her motherhood journey and love for her husband. Also, on the track list are collaborations with Arturo Sandoval, Natti Natasha, and Teddy Swims, as well as songs about learning to feel good again about her body after all the scarring and physical changes she experienced following her pregnancy and C-section, as per reports from Billboard.

"I feel like my songwriting is much better since I had a C-section," Trainor joked in the interview. (ANI)

