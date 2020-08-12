Metallica concert to air at drive-in theaters, band announces

Washington D.C. [USA], August 11 (ANI): Heavy metal band Metallica is set to bring a recorded concert to fans, which will air at drive-in theatres throughout the United States and Canada.

According to Fox News, the band took to social media on Monday (local time) to announce the news, which is part of Encore's 'Drive-In Nights' series.

"We're bringing the Metallica live experience to a drive-in theatre near you on August 29 with a concert filmed for the big screen, presented by @encoredrivein," the band said.



The August 29 event, which will be the band's first show in almost a year, will also feature Three Days Grace as the opening act. It will be shot "at a location near the band's Northern California headquarters" as well as be "edited and mixed by Metallica's award-winning production team to the highest standards possible," according to a press release.

Additionally, the concert will show material from their nearly 40-year career.

According to the band, every ticket purchase, which admits one carload of up to six people, will include four digital downloads of Metallica's upcoming album, 'S&M2.'

Walter Kinzie, CEO of Encore Live, said in a statement, "In all of rock, it literally doesn't get any bigger than Metallica. Over the course of their career, these guys have completely redefined rock, touring and frankly what's possible in terms of success in this industry. We've seen with our first two Encore Nights Drive-In concerts that fan absolutely dig the drive-in experience and we know that Metallica is going to blow the top off of this thing and take it to a whole new level."

As reported by Fox News, the pre-sale tickets, which will be available to Metallica's Fifth Member fan club, will go on sale on August 12, while general tickets will be sold on August 14.

In July, American singer Blake Shelton kicked off Encore's recorded summer concert series. He was joined by Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins. (ANI)

