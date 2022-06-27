Method Man and son Sha working on new record

Washington [US], June 27 (ANI): Method Man, who has previously worked on music with his son Sha, is currently producing an album with his oldest child who goes by the stage name, PXWER.

According to Page Six, at an event for NFT/Web3 business Artie, the 51-year-old veteran of the Wu-Tang Clan reportedly made the joyful announcement while standing on stage at Irving Plaza.

"Method Man introduced his son to the crowd and let everyone know they are working on an album together," an attendee told. "It was a really cute, proud moment."



PXWER, 26, is a member of a second-generation Wu-Tang group that also includes Young Dirty Bastard, the late Ol' Dirty Bastard's son, Sun God, and iNTeLL, the sons of Ghostface Killah and U-God.

Pxwer's biography can be found on the band's website. It reads: "For a while music was put on the back burner for his passion of playing football going to college in Troy, New York, to play jr college ball. He became more deeply in love with hip-hop up there, in a pitch-black dorm room.

In 2020, Method Man collaborated with the more recent group on the remix "Next Generation."

Working with my pops is awesome, his son told HipHopDX. To be honest, it feels like a dream come true. Few upcoming artists can claim to have collaborated with Method Man, a hip-hop veteran, as reported by Page Six.

Before Nas ascended the stage to sing his classics, including "If I Ruled the World (Imagine That)," other Wu-Tang members Ghostface Killa, Method Man, GZA, and Inspectah Deck played at the party. (ANI)

