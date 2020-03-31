Miami's III Points festival postponed

Miami [US], Mar 31 (ANI): Miami's electronic and alternative festival III Points has been postponed to the fall due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Billboard, the event originally scheduled for May 1-2, is now set for October 16-17 in its original location at Mana Wynwood in Miami's Wynwood Arts District with several new additional headliners.

The seventh incarnation of III Points will feature the majority of its original lineup, including The Strokes, Robyn, Wu-Tang Clan, Kaytranada, Caribou, Amon Tobin Presents Two Fingers, Tycho and Green Velvet.

The festival has also added Rufus Du Sol, Artbat, Chromatics and Peaches doing a 20th-anniversary performance of Teaches of Peaches. (ANI)

