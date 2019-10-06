Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson's Broadway musical gets new title!

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 07:09 IST

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): An upcoming musical based on the life and career of late pop icon Michael Jackson has gotten a new title.
Originally called 'Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough', will now be known as 'MJ', reported Variety.
The upcoming project is currently in a multi-week development phase in New York City and is scheduled to hit Broadway in the summer next year.
"We can confirm that the Michael Jackson musical has a new title," Rick Miramontez, a spokesman for the show, said.
"As the show has evolved through its development process, the production felt that 'MJ' was a better and stronger choice than relying on the title of anyone individual song," Miramontez added.
However, the recent project has been overshadowed by multiple allegations of child sexual abuse that have been levelled over the years against the late pop icon.
The controversy was reignited by a recent HBO documentary titled 'Leaving Neverland', which features lengthy interviews with two Jackson accusers, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who claim that the singer abused them when they were young. Jackson passed away in 2009 at the age of 50 and the late singer's family has denied all of the abuse allegations.
The film stirred controversy, drawing mixed reactions from the public. The late singer's family criticised the film, while, many fans and supporters of Jackson staged protests against the broadcast of the documentary.
Following the broadcast of the documentary on HBO, many popular brands like Starbucks and Louis Vuitton are trying to distance themselves from Jackson. Several radio stations in Canada and New Zealand have also banned the late singer's music from their playlists in the wake of the recent allegations made in the documentary.
Jackson's estate had criticised the film, previously calling it "tabloid character assassination."
Last winter, in the wake of 'Leaving Neverland's' release, the musical's producers cancelled a Chicago tryout.
'MJ' features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and will rely on the pop star's extensive catalog of hits for its music. Jackson's songs include 'Beat It', 'Billie Jean', 'The Way You Make Me Feel' and 'Smooth Criminal'. Tony Award-winner Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 06:35 IST

Samuel L. Jackson claps back at Martin Scorsese's comment about...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Unless you have been living under a rock, you might be familiar with Martin Scorsese's recent remarks about 'Marvel' movies. The ace filmmaker has been under fire for comparing the superhero films to "theme parks", saying that they don't capture the true essence of ci

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 06:14 IST

Miley Cyrus was Cody Simpson's childhood 'celebrity crush'

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Imagine how lucky would you feel if you get to date your crush? Seems like musician Cody Simpson is living his dream.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 06:14 IST

Angelina Jolie reveals she 'lost' herself during separation from...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): American actor Angelina Jolie recently opened up about her split from Brad Pitt, confessing that she felt like she had 'lost herself'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 05:35 IST

Gwyneth Paltrow wishes ex Chris Martin's girlfriend Dakota...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Seems like there's no bad blood between actors Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson!

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 04:58 IST

Jennifer Lopez makes surprise appearance at Maluma's concert in NY

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Jennifer Lopez made a special appearance at Madison Square Garden during Maluma's concert.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 04:58 IST

'No Time To Die' first poster: Daniel Craig looks dapper as 007

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Bond is back! The first poster of the upcoming film 'No Time To Die', the next chapter in the 007 saga, has arrived and it features actor Daniel Craig as the suave and iconic fictional spy James Bond.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 03:59 IST

Andy Dick pleads not guilty in groping case

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Comedian-actor Andy Dick pleaded not guilty in court after being accused of groping a driver from a ride-hailing service last year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 03:12 IST

Cody Simpson, Miley Cyrus can't get enough of each other!

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Seems like things between singer Miley Cyrus and musician Cody Simpson are heating up!

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 02:31 IST

Marvel all set to relaunch 'Iron Man', 'Thor', 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): 2020 is going to be a year full of surprises for the Marvel fans! Three new comic book series were unveiled at New York Comic-Con recently.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 23:01 IST

B-Town celebrities show up Durga Puja celebration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Scores of celebrities were spotted on Saturday participating in the Durga Puja celebration organised by the Sarbojanik Durga Puja Samiti in the city.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 22:08 IST

Taapsee, Bhumi thank Vice President Naidu for his 'kind words'

New Delhi (India), Oct 5 (ANI): Taapsee Pannu, who met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday along with the star cast of her upcoming film 'Saand Ki Aankh,' thanked him for his words of encouragement.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 20:59 IST

Taapsee meets Vice President Naidu, shares her 'Saand Ki Aankh'...

New Delhi (India), Oct 5 (ANI): Taapsee Pannu, who is all set to play the role of an octogenarian sharpshooter in her upcoming flick -- Saand Ki Aankh -- met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu here on Saturday.

Read More
iocl