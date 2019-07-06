Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson's estate supports fan groups' case against 'Leaving Neverland'

ANI | Updated: Jul 05, 2019 10:26 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): Late singer-songwriter Michael Jackson's estate came out in support of two French fans groups that are taking legal action against Wade Robson and James Safechuck, the alleged victims in the documentary titled 'Leaving Neverland', which details allegations of sexual abuse committed by the late King of Pop.
The groups named MJ Street and On The Line had appeared in court in France on Thursday, and were represented by attorney Emmanuel Ludot, who called the HBO documentary's accusations "extremely serious" and likened them to "a genuine lynching" of Jackson, who passed away years back, reported Page Six.
According to the outlet, the fan clubs have sought symbolic damages of one euro each.
"The Estate is in full support of Mr Ludot's efforts on behalf of Michael and his beloved fans in France and across the globe that the truth shall ultimately prevail," John Branca, co-executor of the Estate of Michael Jackson, said in a statement.
"We remain hopeful that a victory in France will soon fuel a movement in the United States to finally explore changes in the law to afford defamation protection for the deceased," Branca added.
In both the US and UK, libel protection doesn't extend after a person's death, however, in France, damaging the image of a deceased person is considered a criminal offence.
Jackson's estate is involved in a USD 100 million lawsuit against HBO, which it filed in February ahead of the documentary's release.
HBO, however, is immune from a defamation claim because Jackson has passed away, so the estate accused the channel of violating a non-disparagement clause contained in a 1992 contract for a concert film from the singer's 'Dangerous' tour. The clause prohibits HBO from making "disparaging remarks" about Jackson or doing anything that "may harm or disparage or cause to lower in esteem" the artist's image and reputation.
However, the channel countered the estate's lawsuit and argued that the contract expired once both sides fulfilled their obligations.
The late singer's family denounced 'Leaving Neverland' and denied the shocking resurfaced allegations from accusers Robson and Safechuck, as well as past similar accusations made against Jackson, who was acquitted of charges of sexually abusing a different boy, in a 2005 trial, reported E! News.
Following the broadcast of the documentary, several brands like Starbucks and Louis Vuitton have distanced themselves from Jackson.
The film stirred controversy, drawing mixed reactions from the public. The late singer's family criticised the film, while, many fans and supporters of Jackson staged protests against the broadcast of the documentary.
A few months back, HBO aired 'Leaving Neverland' which details allegations of sexual abuse committed by the late King of Pop.
The documentary tells the story of two men Wade Robson and James Safechuck. Both of the men said that they met Jackson as children when the singer was at the height of his fame in the late 1980s and early 1990s. They alleged that Jackson sexually abused them, causing them trauma lasting into their adulthood.
Jackson's estate has criticised the film, previously calling it "tabloid character assassination." (ANI)

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 22:55 IST

Dwayne Johnsons' daughter enjoys turning him into 'great white shark'

New Delhi (India), July 5 (ANI): As the US commemorated the 'fourth of July'- their Independence Day on Thursday, Dwayne Johnson relished the day with her little girl and his Instagram post will make you go awww!

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 22:31 IST

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello celebrate Fourth of July together

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): Days after releasing a sizzling hot music video for their song 'Senorita', Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were seen celebrating Fourth of July together in California.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 22:31 IST

Nicki Minaj criticised by human rights activists ahead of...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): American rapper Nicki Minaj is facing criticism by human rights activists for scheduling performance in Saudi Arabia, a Middle East Country which treats women and minorities as second-class citizens.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 22:15 IST

'Jabariya Jodi' song 'Khadke Glassy' out, features Sidharth,...

New Delhi (India), July 05 (ANI): The makers of Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra-starrer 'Jabariya Jodi' have released the film's first song 'Khadke Glassy'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 21:47 IST

Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan to visit Scotland with baby Archie

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): Baby Archie is not even two months old and is already giving major travel goals. Before jetting off to Africa, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are planning to visit Scotland with their newborn son.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 21:21 IST

Netflix, HBO, Amazon, are good for women: Patricia Clarkson...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): American actor Patricia Clarkson who has appeared in films like 'Easy A', 'Friends with Benefits' believes that streaming giants are 'good for women'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 21:19 IST

Kevin Spacey accuser abruptly drops sexual assault lawsuit

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): The former Massachusetts busboy, who accused Kevin Spacey of sexual assault, has dropped the lawsuit.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 20:12 IST

'What's cooking jiji?' Taapsee Pannu shares still from 'Saand Ki...

New Delhi (India), July 5 (ANI): Stepping into the shoes of Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, India's oldest sharpshooters, Taapsee Pannu with co-star Bhumi Pednekar looks totally made for the role in a still she shared from the sets of their forthcoming film 'Saand Ki Aankh'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 18:41 IST

Meghan King Edmonds makes big revelation about her 13-month old

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): It seems time is not right for Meghan King Edmonds as the actor has made a shocking revelation about her 13-months old son's health amid husband Jim Edmonds' cheating scandal.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 17:16 IST

Badshah's 'Sheher Ki Ladki' is all things nostalgic

New Delhi (India), July 05 (ANI): Badshah's latest party number from Sonakshi Sinha-starrer 'Khandaani Shafakhana' proves that remixes are still in vogue for Bollywood.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 16:58 IST

Sebastian Stan makes fun of Gwyneth Paltrow for not remembering him

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): You only get one shot to make a first impression, but this was not the case with actor Sebastian Stan, who luckily had three opportunities to introduce himself to Academy-award winning actress, Gwyneth Paltrow.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 16:20 IST

Shay Mitchell uses Power Rangers to reveal baby's gender

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): Actor Shay Mitchell who recently announced her pregnancy on social media by posting a picture of her baby bump has now revealed her baby's gender in the most unusual way.

Read More
iocl