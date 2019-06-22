Mick Jagger gives memorable performance post heart surgery

Washington D.C. [USA], June 22 (ANI): The lead singer of 'Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger on Saturday gave a breathtaking performance after recovering from heart surgery.

Post the show, where thousands of fans were thrilled to see him back on stage, the singer thanked all his fans and supporter and wrote, "Thank you for a great opening show Chicago !"



The rock band 'Rolling Stone's second show is scheduled for Tuesday at Chicago's Soldier Field, which was originally set to begin on April 20 in Miami Gardens, Florida, reported CNN.

The 75-year-old singer underwent heart valve replacement surgery a few months ago, following which the band suffered losses as they had to cancel few of their shows in North America.

After the surgery, Jagger thanked the hospital; he was admitted in, its staff, and his fans for all their love and support.

He tweeted at the time: "Thank you, everyone, for all your messages of support, I'm feeling much better now and on the mend - and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job."

Fran Curtis, who is the spokesperson of the 'Rolling Stone' band, revealed after the singer's heart surgery, he is "doing very well and is expected to make a full recovery," reported Fox News. (ANI)