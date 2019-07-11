Mike Fisher pens beautiful note for wife Carrie Underwood to celebrate wedding anniversary

Washington D.C.[USA], July 11 (ANI): American singer Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher just completed 9 years of marriage and to make the celebrations more prominent, Mike penned a beautiful note for his wife.

The former Canadian-American professional ice hockey player shared a beautiful picture of the couple on Instagram on marking the special milestone.

"9 years feels like 9 minutes!!!! Grateful to be on this journey with you Carrie Underwood !! Time sure does fly #datenight#happyanniversary" the 39-year-old player wrote.



The player also shared a sweet picture from the day of their wedding on his Instagram story and wrote, "She used to think I was funny."



The couple first met at a backstage meet-and-greet after one of the concerts by Underwood, and dated long-distance for several months before sharing a romantic first kiss on New Year's Eve in 2008.

Fisher popped the big question a little year later, and the pair tied the knot in July 2010 at the Ritz-Carlton resort on Lake Oconee, Georgia.

The couple is proud parents to two children together, 3-year-old Isaiah Michael and Jacob Bryan, who was born in January of this year.

In June, Underwood told PEOPLE that falling in love with Fisher was a dream come true.

"I feel like he is the person I was meant to be with," the 'Cry Pretty' singer said. "I had dated guys and kind of knew, like, 'No.' Nothing was ever really wrong, but nothing was really right either. With him, it was like a good partnership. It was an easy relationship to be in." (ANI)

