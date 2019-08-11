Mike Posner bitten by rattlesnake, gets airlifted

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Mike Posner was airlifted to a Colorado hospital after he was bitten by a baby rattlesnake.

According to CNN, the Grammy-nominated star uploaded a video on Instagram from the hospital where he can be seen describing his condition and clearing all speculations around the report.

"That venom is no joke!" he clarified.

The singer said that he was lucky to get the anti-venom in time, but will have to stay in the hospital for a couple of days and will not be able to walk for weeks.

According to his social media, the 'Please Don't Go' singer is walking across the US and releasing a song in each state. But for now, he said that he is taking a break from the walk to enjoy "complete bed rest and air conditioning". (ANI)

