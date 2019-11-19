Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson still together despite split rumours

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 11:07 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 19 (ANI): Singer Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are still dating despite several split rumours doing the rounds.
It was reported on Monday that the 26-year-old singer and the 22-year-old star had decided to take a break from their relationship. However, E! News has learned the split rumours are not true, in fact, the musical couple was just together in her home state of Tennessee last week.
"Miley and Cody saw each other last week when he visited her in Tennessee. They are fine and are still dating," a source told E! News. "Miley has been resting from her vocal surgery but has been in touch and seen Cody recently."
The singer underwent vocal cord surgery earlier this month after suffering from tonsillitis.
"Miley always made it clear to Cody that she likes to have the freedom and he always understood the dynamic of the relationship," the insider added.
"They have been friends for years and will always be, and are currently fine and on great terms."
"They are very happy together. She has a new house in LA and when she's in town, she has been spending most nights there," the insider shared. "She was out of town and they definitely missed each other. They reunited and you could see how happy they were to be back together again. It's clear they are very into each other."
"She has a busy schedule and a lot of work commitments that have kept them apart," the source explains. "But when they are together there's no doubt they are crazy about each other." (ANI)

