Miley Cyrus dances in bikini, shows off her summer body

ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 21:45 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): Pop star Miley Cyrus who is vacationing in Italy posted a series of videos on Instagram flaunting her dance skills to Aaliyah's 'Rock the Boat.'
"ROCK THE BOAT," Cyrus wrote. "Taking #LivingMyBestLife to a whole new level!"
She also posted another short video where she can be seen coming out of the pool.
Lake Como served as the backdrop while 'Black Mirror' actress showed off her toned abs and long legs.
According to Harper's Bazaar, Cyrus stays in shape by committing to a daily routine of Pilates and yoga. She practices yoga "two hours a day, six days a week"
The singer has followed a plant-based diet since 2014. She eats strictly non-gluten and non-dairy. (ANI)

