Miley Cyrus delivers emotional performance after split from Liam Hemsworth

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): American pop-singer Miley Cyrus delivered an emotional performance at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night, days after her split from husband Liam Hemsworth.

The singer took the stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey to perform her single 'Slide Away,' which many believed was dedicated to her ex-husband.

Donning a black mini dress and accessorising her look with multiple wrist and neck jewelry, the 26-year-old singer belted out one of her most transparent performances with a black-and-white camera filter setting the ambiance for her set.

The song is rumoured to paint a picture of her 10-year relationship with the 'Hunger Games' actor. In the song, Cyrus croons, "Move on, we're not 17 / I'm not who I used to be / You said that everything changed / You're right I'm grown now."

Sources close to Cyrus accused Hemsworth of adding fuel to the fire with his alleged drinking and drug use. Hemsworth hasn't commented on the allegations yet.

The YouTube video released with the track shows a static image of a whiskey bottle floating in a pool surrounded by pills, driving home other lyrics: "I want my house in the hills / Don't want the whiskey and pills / I don't give up easily / But I don't think I'm down."

"Everyone always thinks Miley is problematic and immature and a hardcore partier while he's this chill surfer dude, but that's actually [not accurate]," People magazine reported, citing a friend of the couple. "Liam parties with his friends and Miley thinks he should've grown out of that by now." (ANI)

