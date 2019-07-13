Miley Cyrus 'felt ridiculous' playing Hannah Montana

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): Miley Cyrus, who rose to fame playing the titular role of 'Hannah Montana' on Disney, opened up about the role and said it "felt ridiculous" to essay a teenager who lives a secret double life of a popular teen star.

"The minute I had sex, I was kind of like, I can't put the f---ing wig on again. It got weird. I just felt like, I was grown up," Fox News quoted the singer as saying during an interview with Elle magazine.

She further added that now she is over with the character and no longer "ashamed" of it as she believes that she was now respected as a musician.

Cyrus said, "I feel like I'm not ashamed of that anymore. It's pretty cool when you hear Cardi B was listening to Hannah Montana when she was in high school. That s--- makes me happy."

She also added that she is not a "Disney mascot" rather she is "a person".

"It's kind of uninteresting for people to see me a rebel," she added.

During the interview, the 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' singer also shared that even after marrying Liam Hemsworth, she is still "attracted to women".

On the work front, Cyrus recently dropped her latest single titled 'Mother's Daughter' with a bold music video which celebrates sexuality, diversity and pride!

The track also features her mother Tish Cyrus. (ANI)

