Miley Cyrus goes underwater for emotionally charged 'Slide Away' Music video

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): After dropping the single 'Slide Away', which is being hailed as the breakup anthem of the year, singer Miley Cyrus has finally released the video of the song.

The video perfectly complements the emotionally-charged lyrics that apparently describe her recent split from husband Liam Hemsworth.

The video begins with Cyrus underwater in a gold dress and matching accessories as she processes moving on in the wake of her recent split with husband Liam Hemsworth.

"Once upon a time, it was paradise/ Once upon a time, I was paralyzed/ Think I'm gonna miss these harbor lights/ But it's time to let it go," the songstress sings as she wanders through a house party looking dazed and mournful.

The single was released when Cyrus was in the midst of ending one relationship and beginning another. A source told E! News, "Miley and Liam have still been communicating and it wasn't a messy split but they have decided they are at different points in their lives currently."

The sentiments were reflected in the lyrics: "I'm not who I used to be / You say that everything changed / You're right, we're grown now."

Prior to the release of 'Slide Away', she last dropped her single 'Mother's Daughter' earlier in July.

The music video of the song celebrated sexuality, diversity, and pride which also featured her mother Tish Cyrus.

Apart from the song, the 'When I Look at You' single had been in headlines lately after she parted ways with Hemsworth.

Cyrus announced her separation from Hemsworth on August 10 after less than a year of marriage. Less than two weeks later, Hemsworth officially filed for divorce. (ANI)

