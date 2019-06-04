Miley Cyrus groped by fan in spain

Washington DC [USA], Jun 03 (ANI): A video of Singer Miley Cyrus being physically groped and forcefully kissed by a random stranger has surfaced online.

While she is loved, respected and adored by many across the world, a fan took things too far by groping the singer as she was walking to her car with husband Liam Hemsworth. Fox News shared the video in a report.

In the video, the 'Wrecking Ball' singer can be seen walking, through a sea of fans and photographers, behind her husband in Barcelona when a fan takes her by surprise. First, he grabs her hair and then gropes her before pulling her for a kiss.

Reacting to the uncalled for advance, Miley Cyrus quickly manages to turn her head just in time and the fan only reaches the back of her head.

She instantly reaches for her husband who protectively puts his hand around her. Meanwhile, the Security shoves the fan away.

The 26-year-old singer has not commented on the incident as of yet. (ANI)

