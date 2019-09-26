Singer Miley Cyrus, Image courtesy: Instagram)
Singer Miley Cyrus, Image courtesy: Instagram)

Miley Cyrus 'Is looking forward to being single' after split from Kaitlynn Carter: Source

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 05:28 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Singer Miley Cyrus who called it quits with actor Kaitlynn Carter "is looking forward to being single".
"Miley split from Liam to focus on herself. Her relationship with Kaitlynn was a happy surprise," People quoted a source.
"However, Miley was so invested in her relationship with Liam for a long time. She felt her relationship with Kaitlynn was almost moving in that direction, too," the source added further.
According to the outlet, the two broke up but still are friends.
"Miley doesn't want a serious relationship," said the source on Sunday.
"She and Kaitlynn spent every day together, and it just wasn't anything that Miley wanted to continue doing. She wants to focus on her career. It wasn't an easy decision, but this is ultimately what she wants," the outlet quoted the source.
The duo sparked relationship rumours after they were spotted kissing in Italy on August 10, the day when Cyrus announced her split from husband Liam Hemsworth. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 05:43 IST

Bruce Willis supports ex-wife Demi Moore at memoir launch party

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Actress Demi Moore who dropped a flurry of bombshells in her memoir 'Inside Out' has at least ex-husband Bruce Willis on her side following the release of the book.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 05:38 IST

Nick Cannon to host syndicated daytime talk show

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Actor Nick Cannon is all set to add another hosting gig to his schedule.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 04:26 IST

Trademark battle: Beyonce asserts Blue Ivy Carter is 'Cultural icon'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Beyonce refused to back down when it comes to getting her eldest daughter's name Blue Ivy Carter officially trademarked.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 04:07 IST

One more held in Mac Miller's death case

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Few weeks after police made the first arrest in connection with Mac Miller's death, another suspect has been arrested by Lake Havasu City police.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 04:03 IST

Kylie Jenner skips Paris Fashion Week

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Beauty mogul and reality star Kylie Jenner will be skipping Paris Fashion Week as she is hospitalised for flu-like symptoms and is too sick to travel for the show.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 01:53 IST

Hema Malini congratulates Amitabh Bachchan for bagging...

New Delhi (India), Sept 26 (ANI): Amitabh Bachchan who was selected for prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Tuesday has been bombarded with congratulatory messages from Bollywood celebrities. Hema Malini who had shared screen space with the veteran actor said she cannot think of a more appropriate p

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 00:08 IST

Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, Laura Dern all set for 'Jurassic World 3'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Good news! A new film in the Jurassic World is in pipeline and actors Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern are all set for the upcoming instalment.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:30 IST

Excited to wield the hammer: Natalie Portman on playing first female Thor

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Oscar-winner Natalie Portman, who is all set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 'Thor: Love and Thunder' said that she is very excited to "wield the hammer".

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:23 IST

He's an institution: John, Richa, Varun, congratulate Amitabh Bachchan

New Delhi (India), Sept 25 (ANI): Congratulations and best wishes continued to pour in for veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan who was named for this year's Dada Sahab Phalke Award.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:17 IST

Demi Moore claims Ashton Kutcher made fun of her alcoholism

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): While she was battling alcoholism, ex-husband Ashton Kutcher made it even more difficult for Demi Moore by humiliating her with pictures of her drunk, the actor claimed.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:01 IST

9th edition of Thumri festival concludes with magical renditions

New Delhi (India), Sept 25 (ANI): Marked with scores of captivating and enchanting performances, the 9th edition of Thumri Festival came to an end on Wednesday here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:00 IST

Meet Rajkumari Meena, Mala as Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hedge...

New Delhi (India), Sept 25 (ANI): Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hedge who are all set to play dual roles in the upcoming comic-riot 'Housefull4', unveiled their character posters from the film.

Read More
iocl