Miley Cyrus 'Is looking forward to being single' after split from Kaitlynn Carter: Source

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Singer Miley Cyrus who called it quits with actor Kaitlynn Carter "is looking forward to being single".

"Miley split from Liam to focus on herself. Her relationship with Kaitlynn was a happy surprise," People quoted a source.

"However, Miley was so invested in her relationship with Liam for a long time. She felt her relationship with Kaitlynn was almost moving in that direction, too," the source added further.

According to the outlet, the two broke up but still are friends.

"Miley doesn't want a serious relationship," said the source on Sunday.

"She and Kaitlynn spent every day together, and it just wasn't anything that Miley wanted to continue doing. She wants to focus on her career. It wasn't an easy decision, but this is ultimately what she wants," the outlet quoted the source.

The duo sparked relationship rumours after they were spotted kissing in Italy on August 10, the day when Cyrus announced her split from husband Liam Hemsworth. (ANI)

