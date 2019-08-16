Miley Cyrus is 'sad and disappointed', post-split from Liam Hemsworth

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): It seems there is more to the story of Miley Cyrus' recent PDA with Kaitlynn Carter just a few days after she announced split from husband Liam Hemsworth.

Despite the fun-filled and joyful vacay in Italy with Carter, a source close to the Cyrus revealed that she is "sad and disappointed" with her separation from Hemsworth.

And neither have things between the two ended officially as "Miley has not been talking to an attorney or thinking about divorce."

The insider also added, "She wanted the marriage to work and is still willing to give it time. But going through this in the public eye has made things a lot messier and a lot more difficult. She doesn't really know what to do or what will happen next."

Meanwhile, Cyrus isn't the only one to be going through tough times but Carter is also having a hard time as she also had to go through a breakup recently.

"Deep down, she is very upset," the insider said.

A few days ago, the 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' and Hemsworth took everybody by surprise when they released a joint statement which read "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," the singer's representative said in a statement to the outlet.

It continued, "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of the animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

Post their split, Cyrus also dropped an emotional latest single 'Slide Away' where she has seemingly brought out the emotions she was going through. (ANI)

