Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter, Image courtesy: Instagram
Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter, Image courtesy: Instagram

Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter attend same MTV VMAs after-party as Broody Jenner

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 10:24 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Awkward run-in alert! After enjoying the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter hit the same after-party as Kaitlynn's ex Brody Jenner and his new girlfriend.
The 26-year-old singer and 'The Hills: New Beginnings' star attended Columbia Records' bash at New York's Up and Down. The duo arrived hand in hand and headed to the VIP section. Brody arrived about 20 minutes later, reported E! News.
However, he was not seated near the two. The 36-year-old reality star, who called it quits with Kaitlynn earlier this summer, sat at a table near the DJ booth. He was also spotted with his new flame Josie Canesco.
They weren't the only celebrities in attendance. Miley's famous family members, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Tish Cyrus were also present at the after-party. During the bash, guests celebrated the success of 'Old Town Road', which won the award for Song of the Year earlier during the award ceremony.
After staying at the party for a bit, Miley and Kaitlynn left the venue.
"Everyone stayed inside for about an hour. The club is very small, but no interaction was seen," an insider told E! News.
Before the after-party, Miley took the VMAs stage to perform her new single 'Slide Away'. Kaitlynn was later spotted walking with the singer backstage and resting her hand on her head.
"Miley and Kaitlynn have been inseparable for almost two months, and it's no surprise that Miley asked Kaitlynn to go to the VMAs," another insider told the outlet.
"Kaitlynn has been a huge support system for Miley, and they haven't left each other's sides in almost six weeks. They are basically living together at this point, and their relationship is getting more serious," the insider added.
The two were spotted kissing earlier this summer during an Italian getaway. The trip came shortly after Miley's split from actor Liam Hemsworth. The 29-year-old actor recently filed for divorce from the singer. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:32 IST

Michael Bay to direct 'Black 5' next

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Michael Bay's next outing as a director is the upcoming film 'Black 5'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:24 IST

Kate Middleton, Prince William change charity's name after split...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Kate Middleton and Prince William have officially changed the name of their charity which they previously shared with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:02 IST

Here's when you can watch Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Make some space in your calendar this fall! The release date of ace filmmaker Martin Scorsese's highly-anticipated film 'The Irishman' is finally out.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 10:33 IST

Marvel confirms 'The Eternals' will feature an openly homosexual...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is expanding and that includes revealing one of its characters as gay.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 09:58 IST

Simon Pegg, JK Simmons team up to star in 'My Only Sunshine'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Simon Pegg and JK Simmons have teamed up for an upcoming thriller 'My Only Sunshine'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 09:52 IST

PM Modi thanks Aamir Khan for supporting move to ban single-use plastic

New Delhi (India), Aug 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked Bollywood actor Aamir Khan for extending "valuable support" to the movement to eliminate the usage of single-use plastic in the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 09:27 IST

Martin Scorsese, Christopher Nolan among others to launch...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Some of Hollywood's noted filmmakers including Martin Scorsese, Christopher Nolan, Ryan Coogler, Patty Jenkins and Rian Johnson have come together to introduce a brand new TV setting- the 'filmmaker mode'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 09:14 IST

Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday to star in 'Khaali Peeli'

New Delhi (India), Aug 28 (ANI): After leaving a mark with their stellar performances in Bollywood, newbies Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are all set to star next in 'Khaali Peeli'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 08:53 IST

Priyanka Chopra celebrates Jonas Brothers' MTV VMAs win!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): No matter where she is, global icon Priyanka Chopra is always the Jonas Brothers' biggest cheerleader and her latest post is proof.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 08:32 IST

Madonna postpones three concerts in 'Madame X' tour

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Pop icon Madonna has postponed three concerts of her much-anticipated 'Madame X' tour. It will now commence on September 17 at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House, Brooklyn, New York.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 22:51 IST

Salman Khan takes a trip down memory lane on completing 31 yrs...

New Delhi (India), Aug 27 (ANI): As Salman Khan completed 31 years in the Bollywood industry, the actor took a walk down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture from his childhood days to commemorate the milestone.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 22:13 IST

Here's how Akshay Kumar is a doting son

New Delhi (India), Aug 27 (ANI): Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar, known for his down to earth nature, shared a video on Tuesday, which proves that he is a doting son as well.

Read More
iocl