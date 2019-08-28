Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter attend same MTV VMAs after-party as Broody Jenner

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Awkward run-in alert! After enjoying the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter hit the same after-party as Kaitlynn's ex Brody Jenner and his new girlfriend.

The 26-year-old singer and 'The Hills: New Beginnings' star attended Columbia Records' bash at New York's Up and Down. The duo arrived hand in hand and headed to the VIP section. Brody arrived about 20 minutes later, reported E! News.

However, he was not seated near the two. The 36-year-old reality star, who called it quits with Kaitlynn earlier this summer, sat at a table near the DJ booth. He was also spotted with his new flame Josie Canesco.

They weren't the only celebrities in attendance. Miley's famous family members, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Tish Cyrus were also present at the after-party. During the bash, guests celebrated the success of 'Old Town Road', which won the award for Song of the Year earlier during the award ceremony.

After staying at the party for a bit, Miley and Kaitlynn left the venue.

"Everyone stayed inside for about an hour. The club is very small, but no interaction was seen," an insider told E! News.

Before the after-party, Miley took the VMAs stage to perform her new single 'Slide Away'. Kaitlynn was later spotted walking with the singer backstage and resting her hand on her head.

"Miley and Kaitlynn have been inseparable for almost two months, and it's no surprise that Miley asked Kaitlynn to go to the VMAs," another insider told the outlet.

"Kaitlynn has been a huge support system for Miley, and they haven't left each other's sides in almost six weeks. They are basically living together at this point, and their relationship is getting more serious," the insider added.

The two were spotted kissing earlier this summer during an Italian getaway. The trip came shortly after Miley's split from actor Liam Hemsworth. The 29-year-old actor recently filed for divorce from the singer. (ANI)

