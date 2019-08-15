Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter reunite in L.A. following Italy vacation

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 15 (ANI): Singer Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter reunited in L.A. following their Italy getaway.

After their widely discussed Italian vacation, the pop singer and star of 'The Hills: New Beginnings' were spotted together in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon, reported E! News.

With Miley behind the driver's seat, the pair were photographed out and about in the city.

This time around Miley and Kaitlynn refrained from showing any PDA, which is what made the headlines earlier this week when they were spotted making out on a yacht in Lake Como.

It was revealed that the 'Mother's Daughter' singer was vacationing with Kaitlynn and her sister, Brandi Cyrus, following her split from long-time love Liam Hemsworth.

A source recently told E! News that the pair "bonded over the fact that they're going through a similar experience," referencing Kaitlynn's split from Brody Jenner.

Another insider insisted that despite their flirty behaviour, Miley and Kaitlynn are "truly having fun" and not focused on a "serious relationship."

Miley is yet to address her and Liam's separation, but Liam made it clear just days ago that he harbours no ill feelings towards his ex-wife.

"Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward," Liam wrote on Instagram.

However, Miley's older sister was able to share a bit of insight into the singer's mindset, saying on the latest episode of her 'Your Favourite Thing' podcast that they're spending plenty a lot of time together.

Brandi said, "There's nothing I can really say. I just, I'm here for her, obviously, and I've been spending a lot of time with her. When she's ready to talk about it or whatever, then she will."

And right now it's safe to say that Miley is sticking to the safety net of her inner circle.

"Miley and Liam have been trying to make it work for months now but haven't felt they were connecting on the level they were feeling when they got married last year. It's been a rough year," a source previously told E! News.

Meanwhile, Kaitlynn had her own way of responding to the controversy.

'The Hills' star liked a comment from a fan, who was defending Kaitlynn and Miley's fling.

"Just wanted to let u know that u don't deserve all this hate from people who claim to be Miley's "fans"! U and Miley have every right to do whatever u want!"

The fan account comments on the flirty photo, "If u make Miley happy then I like u! Miley's happiness and mental health is all that matters to me!"

Miley and Liam first met in 2009 on the sets of 'The Last Song'. They began dating shortly after that and made their red carpet debut as a couple in 2010.

They've had some bumps in their romance over the years. The two were dating on and off before Liam proposed in 2012. They called off their engagement a year later and reconciled their relationship in 2015. They officially tied the knot at their Nashville home in December 2018. (ANI)

