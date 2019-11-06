Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth unfollow each other on Instagram after split

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): After ending their 8-months of marriage, pop-icon Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth seemed to have unfollowed each other on social media.

Although it's unclear when it happened or who was first one to take the initiative, the news surfaced after the 26-year-old shared a video of herself and beau Cody Simpson dancing in her home where the former couple married less than a year ago.

Cyrus and Hemsworth also posed for wedding pictures in the exact spot where Cyrus and 22-year-old Simpson danced.

Eagle-eyed followers also noticed striking similarities between the dance Cyrus posted with Simpson and one performed by the singer and her ex-husband at the Met Gala earlier this year.

The original dance was set to Cher's "Believe," while the most recent dance was set to "Blue Bayou."

Reactions from fans were split.

One user said: "Miley... this is so messy. This is the exact dance you and Liam did in the Met Gala snippet."

"Isn't that the same fireplace her [and] Liam took wedding photos in front of? Talk about a punch," someone said.

Another commenter echoed similar sentiments: "The same place you were dancing on [your] wedding day [with] Liam, oh Miley..."

Meanwhile, one social media user called the video "disrespectful," and another suggested the post was what caused Hemsworth to unfollow Cyrus.

"This must've hurt him. A LOT," they wrote. (ANI)

