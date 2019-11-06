Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth unfollow each other on Instagram after split

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:36 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): After ending their 8-months of marriage, pop-icon Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth seemed to have unfollowed each other on social media.
Although it's unclear when it happened or who was first one to take the initiative, the news surfaced after the 26-year-old shared a video of herself and beau Cody Simpson dancing in her home where the former couple married less than a year ago.
Cyrus and Hemsworth also posed for wedding pictures in the exact spot where Cyrus and 22-year-old Simpson danced.
Eagle-eyed followers also noticed striking similarities between the dance Cyrus posted with Simpson and one performed by the singer and her ex-husband at the Met Gala earlier this year.
The original dance was set to Cher's "Believe," while the most recent dance was set to "Blue Bayou."
Reactions from fans were split.
One user said: "Miley... this is so messy. This is the exact dance you and Liam did in the Met Gala snippet."
"Isn't that the same fireplace her [and] Liam took wedding photos in front of? Talk about a punch," someone said.
Another commenter echoed similar sentiments: "The same place you were dancing on [your] wedding day [with] Liam, oh Miley..."
Meanwhile, one social media user called the video "disrespectful," and another suggested the post was what caused Hemsworth to unfollow Cyrus.
"This must've hurt him. A LOT," they wrote. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 19:05 IST

Royal family set to reunite for Remembrance Day ceremonies

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): It's going to be a royal union when Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, and Prince William are set to join Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles for Remembrance Day ceremonies.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:58 IST

Greta Thunberg goes cycling with Arnold Schwarzenegger

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): Climate change activist Greta Thunberg who shook the entire nation with her speech at UN Climate Action Summit in New York, went cycling with actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 17:18 IST

Keanu Reeves dating Alexandra Grant, 'wants to share his life with her'

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): Actor and musician Keanu Reeves is dating artist Alexandra Grant and the two are ready to make it public.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 16:59 IST

'The Eternals' halts production post finding unidentified object on sets

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden's highly-anticipated film, 'The Eternals' faced a minor hiccup after an unidentified object was found on the sets.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 16:55 IST

'Marjavaan': Sidharth Malhotra shares heart-touching song 'Kinna Sona'

New Delhi (India), Nov 6 (ANI): After a gripping trailer, Sidharth Malhotra dropped the romantic track 'Kinna Sona' from his upcoming film 'Marjavaan' on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 15:11 IST

Akshay Kumar's first music video gets a release date

New Delhi (India), Nov 6 (ANI): Akshay Kumar announced the release date of his debut music video 'Filhall' on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:52 IST

Motion poster of Aamir, Kareena starrer 'Lal Singh Chaddha' unveiled

New Delhi (India), Nov 6 (ANI): The latest motion poster of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer ' Lal Singh Chaddha' is here to send you on a soulful journey.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:44 IST

Bhumi Pednekar will be seen 'breaking the definition of beauty' in 'Bala'

New Delhi (India), Nov 6 (ANI): While Ayushmann Khurrana battles premature balding in his upcoming release Bala'', Bhumi Pednekar will be seen combating societal wrath coming her way in the film as she plays a dark-skinned girl.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:42 IST

Priyanka savours her first Daulat Ki Chaat while shooting for...

New Delhi (India), Nov 6 (ANI): Seems like Priyanka Chopra is making the most out of her stay in the national capital while shooting for 'The White Tiger' with Rajkummar Rao, and her mouth-watering Instagram post is proof!

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:33 IST

Kate McKinnon gets her second lead in upcoming series

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): After bagging the lead role of Elizabeth Holmes in 'The Dropout', Kate McKinnon has got her second starring role in an upcoming series based on a podcast.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:03 IST

Here's how Chris Evans spoiled 'Avengers: Endgame' for Anthony Mackie

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): Believe it or not, Chris Evans' 'Avengers: Endgame' spoilers were really hard to avoid, even for the flick's cast.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 11:56 IST

Arjun Kapoor to star opposite Rakul Preet Singh!

New Delhi (India), Nov 6 (ANI): Get ready to witness a fresh onscreen couple -- Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh!

Read More
iocl