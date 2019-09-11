Miley Cyrus (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Miley Cyrus (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Miley Cyrus pays emotional tribute to hairstylist Oribe Canales at NYFW

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 16:37 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Pop icon Miley Cyrus recently got emotional during a speech and performance to pay tribute to her late hairstylist Oribe Canales.
Apart from the 26-year-old star, several other prominent names also got teary-eyed during the event which was organised at Lincoln Center in the midst of New York Fashion Week.
Many heartwarming tributes were paid to the legendary hairstylist, who passed away at the age of 62 last December, reported Page Six.
Important guests, such as fashion photographer Bruce Weber, Stephanie Seymour, and Bernadette Peters, paid condolences to the man who redefined glamour, while supermodels Veronica Webb and Christy Turlington both took a trip down the memory lane and shared some of their favorite memories from their time spent with the stylist.
Special video messages from Marc Jacobs, Jennifer Lopez, and an emotional Naomi Campbell were also played during the ceremony.
After all, then came a choked-up Cyrus who recalled a story about how Oribe once came to visit her and her grandmother, Mammie, who was sick at that time and had just started to lose her hair.
To make her feel better, the late stylist made a gorgeous wig for her grandmother right on the spot and gifted it to her free of charge.
The musician concluded the evening with a tearful rendition of 'You Are My Sunshine,' telling the crowd, "Oribe always told me fashion people don't like to sing, but I hope you'll join me." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 16:46 IST

Antonio Banderas used his heart condition to prepare for role in...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Spanish actor-producer Antonio Banderas opened up about how he used his medical condition in 2017 to prepare for his upcoming film 'Pain and Glory.'

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 16:39 IST

Jennifer Aniston returns to TV after 15 years

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Actor Jennifer Aniston who was last seen on the small screen in 'Friends' is back with 'The Morning Show' after 15 years.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 16:29 IST

Cuba Gooding Jr spotted with girlfriend Claudine De Niro at NYFW...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr was spotted with his girlfriend Claudine De Niro at a New York Fashion Week after-party on Sunday night at Gitano Jungle Terraces.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 16:28 IST

Here's how Ariana Grande is making fans love crocs

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): American singer Ariana Grande just hit the right fashion note by wearing a pair of funky crocs which made fans follow her.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 15:59 IST

Wendy Williams wants to marry again!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): American television host Wendy Williams, who had a bad past with her ex-husband and manager Kevin Hunter, has announced that she wants to marry again.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 14:48 IST

Jennifer Lopez overwhelmed after hearing positive reviews for 'Hustlers'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez is overwhelmed by the reviews praising her performance in the upcoming film 'Hustlers'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 14:44 IST

Get ready to groove to 'Gat Gat' from 'Dream Girl'

New Delhi (India), Sept 11 (ANI): After treating fans with love anthem 'Ik Mulaqaat,' Nushrat Bharucha dropped a new song 'Gat Gat' from her upcoming flick 'Dream Girl' on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 13:35 IST

Nick credits 'Sucker' video success to three Jonas wives

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): The Jonas Brothers--Nick, Kevin, and Joe, reunited this year and made an amazing comeback with their hit song 'Sucker' and the youngest bandmate has credited the trio's wives for the success.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 13:08 IST

'Made In China' motion poster features Rajkummar Rao as a...

New Delhi (India), Sept 11 (ANI): After winning a million hearts with his power-packed performance in 'Judgementall Hai Kya', actor Rajkummar Rao is all set to treat his fans with his next outing 'Made In China', co-starring Mouni Roy.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 12:37 IST

Diljit Dosanjh postpones US concert, says 'will always stand for...

New Delhi (India), Sept 11 (ANI): After the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) requested the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to cancel the visa of singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, the artist postponed his performance in the US, which was scheduled to take place on September 21.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 12:15 IST

With 100 days for Chulbul Pandey's arrival, Salman shares ...

New Delhi (India), Sept 11 (ANI): Salman Khan on Wednesday treated fans with the motion poster of his much-awaited movie 'Dabangg 3'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 11:59 IST

Chiwetel Ejiofor joins Mark Wahlberg's 'Infinite'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor will star alongside Mark Wahlberg in the upcoming action-thriller 'Infinite'.

Read More
iocl