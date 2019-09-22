Miley Cyrus (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Miley Cyrus (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Miley Cyrus performs at iHeartRadio Music Fest in Las Vegas

ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 20:18 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): After Miley Cyrus called it quits with Kaitlyn Carter, she headlined the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday.
The 26-year-old performed some of her biggest hits including 'We Can't Stop' and 'Wrecking Ball' as well her latest single post-split from husband Liam Hemsworth - 'Slide Away'.
It was during her time on stage, that Cyrus also opened up about her history with the music fest and recalled the first time she "really freaked people out."
"iHeartRadio was one of the first shows I did where I really freaked people out. My microphone was a banana. People didn't like that it was a sex joke. And I came out here in an outfit because my mom was really pissed off about and I didn't know why, but then a million more moms were pissed about it too," People quoted the 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' crooner as saying.
"I love a show that celebrates every type of music, every type of person. We're all really unique. Everyone on the stage tonight is really unique. We fell in love with music in a totally different way, totally different upbringing," Cyrus continued.
While her songs surely convey Cyrus' love for music, she equated it to "food and water" in her household.
"Whether it was listening to Stevie Nicks or Johnny Cash, my dad thought it was really important that I had more females than males in my jukebox," she recalled.
Moreover, she was joined by her mother, brother, and sister - Tish, Trace and Brandi on stage.
A source close to the singer, earlier in the day, told People that "Miley and Kaitlyn broke up."
"They've been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated," the insider added. (ANI)

