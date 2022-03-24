Miley Cyrus' plane forced to make emergency landing after being 'struck by lightning'

Washington [US], March 24 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus' plane was forced to make an emergency landing on Tuesday night after it "got struck by lightning".

According to Fox News, Miley was travelling to Paraguay to headline day 2 of the Asuncionico festival. The plane was rerouted to safety.

On her Twitter handle, the singer wrote, "To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asuncion. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lightning."



"My crew, band, friends and family who were all travelling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were, unfortunately, unable to fly into Paraguay. I LOVE YOU," Cyrus added with a broken red heart emoji.



Along with the tweet, Miley also shared a video that showed the terrifying situation from her plane's seat. Filming the view outside her airplane window, the black sky suddenly lights up with a flash of lightning. Passengers can be heard letting out big gasps. (ANI)

