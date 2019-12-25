Miley Cyrus posts holiday photos of 'most dysfunctional family' in America

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 25 (ANI): American rapper Miley Cyrus on Christmas shared a number of holiday photos with her family.

The artist posted a series of pictures in black and white of herself, with four of her five siblings -- Noah, Brandi, Braison, and Trace, and her parents Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus. She has got another brother, Christopher, from her father's past relationship with Kristin Luckey, reported People magazine.



"Happy Holidays from America's most dysfunctional family," the pop-star captioned the portrait.

According to news from MTV and Entertainment Tonight, the photo came one day after Cyrus ended the split with her former husband Liam Hemsworth on her one-year anniversary as a married couple.

Though Cyrus will maintain custody of their animals, it is reported that the divorce is not finished until March 2020, as claimed by the outlets.

However, their property has been divided.

During the days before Christmas, Cyrus also shared her emotional retrospection of the "Sad Christmas Song" of 2015, which she composed while she was driving to her LA Studio from Malibu.

The track was recorded with Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz collaborators Wayne Coyne and Steven Drozd of the Flaming Lips. (ANI)

