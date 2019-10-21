Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus
Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus seems to take break from singing after romance with Cody Simpson

ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:55 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 21 (ANI): Pop icon Miley Cyrus who is riding on a romantic journey with Cody Simpson, seems to put her music on a back seat.
On Sunday, the 26-year-old singer enjoyed a relaxing workout at the command of an instructor and indicated that she has taken a break from singing in the video on Instagram.
"On vocal rest, not body," wrote the singer who wore a black workout outfit as she balanced her body over a Pilates barrel with her feet pressed against the wall and her hands in the air.
Cyrus recently released her single 'Slide Away' in August, which came shortly after her split from husband Liam Hemsworth. Earlier this month, Cyrus was hospitalized for one day as a source close to the singer confirmed to People magazine that she underwent surgery for tonsillitis.
Her next studio album, 'She Is Miley Cyrus,' is expected to get released before the end of the year, reported People.
While Cyrus seems to be taking a reprieve from her vocals, Simpson released a new song on Friday, titled 'Golden Thing,' which is inspired by Cyrus.
"Crystal dream, Cali queen/ Radiant hand, vibrant sand," the 22-year-old singer belted out at the start of the intimate, guitar-driven track, affectionately adding, "It's a golden thing she's got." (ANI)

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 19:57 IST

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney's wedding had some lip-smacking...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 21 (ANI): American actor Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's wedding had a far more interesting menu which made the event more happening and memorable.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 19:47 IST

Kate Middleton, Prince William wrap up Pakistan tour with sweet post

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 21 (ANI): The Royal couple, Prince William and Kate Middleton ended their five-day-long tour to Pakistan on a happening note.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 19:10 IST

It's a baby girl for Shay Mitchell and beau Matte Babel! ...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 21 (ANI): Shay Mitchell has announced the birth of a baby girl in the cutest post ever and we are all for it.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:59 IST

Salman Khan, Paresh Rawal shocked to see low footfall at polling booth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Bollywood's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Salman Khan and actor Paresh Rawal who cast their vote here on Monday were shocked to see the low turnout of people at the polling booth.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 17:26 IST

'Bloodshot' trailer: Vin Diesel rises from the dead only to seek revenge!

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 21 (ANI): Science and re-incarnation join hands as Vin Diesel is brought back from the dead to sail on a vengeful mission in the 'Bloodshot' trailer which dropped on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 17:24 IST

Saif, Ajay ready to clash in 'Tanhaji: The Ultimate Warrior'

New Delhi (India), Oct 21 (ANI): The battle seems to be getting intense as Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn are all geared up to counter each other in 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 17:13 IST

We're on different paths at the moment: Prince Harry on rumours...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 21 (ANI): Reacting to reports of a rift with his brother Prince William, Prince Harry said that the two have both "good days" and "bad days" and added that the two are on different paths at the moment.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:50 IST

Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri step out to cast their vote

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Bollywood's romance king Shah Rukh Khan along with wife Gauri stepped out to cast their vote on Monday for the Assembly polls in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:31 IST

We are in habit of complaining about government of any party:...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Veteran actor Javed Akhtar and his wife Shabana Azmi were among those who stepped out to participate in the 'celebration of democracy' by casting their votes here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 15:31 IST

Ajay Devgn features as feisty warrior on 'Tanhaji: The Unsung...

New Delhi (India), Oct 21 (ANI): Ajay Devgn who is all set to rule the screens as Subedar Taanaji Malusare presented the first poster from his upcoming feature 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 15:25 IST

Felicity Huffman spotted in prison uniform

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 21 (ANI): Actor Felicity Huffman was snapped for the first time since she surrendered in the college admission scam.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 15:22 IST

Deepika Padukone casts her vote at Mumbai's Bandra West constituency

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Polling for 288 assembly constituencies is underway in the state, and Bollywood star Deepika Padukone too exercised her right to vote at Mumbai's Bandra West constituency on Monday.

Read More
iocl