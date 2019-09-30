Miley Cyrus, Image Courtesy: Instagram
Miley Cyrus shares cryptic messages post-breakup with Kaitlynn Carter

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 08:27 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 30 (ANI): Singer Miley Cyrus who called it quits with actor Kaitlynn Carter, shared cryptic post about love and loyalty on social media.
The 26-year-old singer took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to open up about love. "Happy Sunday from me & 2 stinky dogs," she began her post, alongside a picture of her in bed with her furry friends. "waking up surrounded by animals is my favourite way to start a morning."
She continued, "I am immediately reminded to LOVE without conditions.... the best part about animals is that they are careless about the details. They live by the golden rule ... Love & Be Loved. Nothing in between. No questions regarding wealth, career, talents, race, age, sex ...."
"They love back 100X," she said. "all they ask for is to be cared for in exchange for loyalty, reliability, and faithfulness. (reminds me of someone)."

However, Cyrus did not mention anyone in her post, but it seems to some that the post might be for either Kaitlynn Carter or Liam Hemsworth.
According to E-News, the post of the singer comes after nearly a week after she and Carter parted ways, and over a month after she split with her husband, Hemsworth. (ANI)

