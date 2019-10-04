Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus shares kiss with Cody Simpson after Kaitlynn Carter split

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 14:58 IST

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): After calling it quits with Kaitlynn Carter, Miley Cyrus is spending some quality time with friend and singer Cody Simpson.
Yesterday, the 'Slide Away' singer was spotted with Simpson at a Los Angeles grocery store. According to E! News, an eyewitness revealed that the duo came to the store "real quick" to grab a drink and some sushi. The source also added a "quick kiss" while exploring their food options.
The eyewitness further revealed that Miley was "dressed casually in a tank top," and Cody "noticed people seeing them so they tried to rush out of there."
This is not the first time that the two were spotted together in recent days. According to social media sightings, Miley and Cody appear to be bonding over a shared love for foods and beverages like coffee and other treats.
Given that their friendship goes way back, the outings aren't all that surprising. In a 2015 interview, Simpson shared that he and Miley became friends due to their shared experiences growing up in the limelight.
"Miley is one of my best friends and she helps with some of that transitional stuff--trying to escape your childhood," he shared. "She's super open-minded and I'm working on becoming more like that."
Previously, Cody dated model Clair Wuestenberg, but is better known for his long term relationship with Gigi Hadid.
However, the possible romance comes as a surprise, because a source previously told E! News that Miley was ready to be single again. "Miley was ready to call it off because she wasn't ready for a relationship," a source said regarding her split from Kaitlynn. "She needs to be by herself."
Meanwhile, Miley is back to work and has been sharing pictures of herself at the studio, teasing fans with the hope of music in the near future. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 16:11 IST

Jennifer Lopez, Maluma's 'Marry Me' goes on floors

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): The shooting of 'Marry Me' starring Jennifer Lopez and Maluma among others has begun.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:48 IST

Camila Cabello drops new song 'Cry for Me' from album 'Romance

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): 'Senorita' singer Camila Cabello on Thursday dropped her third single 'Cry for Me' which is a breakup song, from her upcoming album 'Romance'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:34 IST

Kylie Jenner shows off covered up Tyga tattoo after denying...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): Setting the record straight, beauty mogul Kylie Jenner denied any romantic interaction with rapper Tyga.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:11 IST

'Dolly Kitty Aur Chamakte Sitare' premiers today at Busan Film Festival

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Ekta Kapoor's production 'Dolly Kitty Aur Chamakte Sitare' is set to premiere today at the 24th edition of the Busan International Film Festival and she is "super-excited" about it.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 14:58 IST

'I dreamt of this day since I was seven': Doting fans meet Deepika

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): A few lucky fans of Deepika Padukone got a chance to meet the actor on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 13:20 IST

'Shakuntala Devi': Sanya Malhotra unveils her first look as...

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Actor Sanya Malhotra on Friday gave fans a glimpse of her much-awaited look from the upcoming film 'Shakuntala Devi - Human Computer,' which stars Vidya Balan as the maths whiz.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 13:02 IST

Tiffany Haddish hits back at Chingy for refuting they hooked up

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): Actress Tiffany Haddish has hit back at rapper Chingy after he denied they ever hooked up.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 12:35 IST

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' star Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she's...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): Gwyneth Paltrow, who played Pepper Potts in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' accidentally spilled that she never watched the film.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 12:30 IST

Vicky Kaushal seeks blessing at Golden temple ahead of second...

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Actor Vicky Kaushal went to the iconic Golden Temple in Amritsar on Friday to seek blessings ahead of beginning the second schedule of the upcoming film 'Sardar Udham Singh'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 11:24 IST

Angelina Jolie walks Japan red carpet with children Maddox and Zahara

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): Angelina Jolie, who is currently occupied with her forthcoming film 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' promotions was joined by her oldest son Maddox Jolie-Pitt for the red carpet in Japan.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 10:52 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee urge people to help Bihar...

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Friday requested fans and followers on social media to come together in order to help Bihar in overcoming the floods which have battered the state and claimed over 70 lives.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 10:15 IST

Harvey Weinstein request to move sex-assault trial out of...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's bid to move his sex-trial out of Manhattan has been denied by the court.

Read More
iocl