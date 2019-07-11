Miley Cyrus' sister Brandi shares flight turbulence funny moments

Washington D.C.[USA], July 11 (ANI): Miley Cyrus' elder sister Brandi shared a funny anecdote about her sister being scared of turbulence.

According to People, Miley who was flying with her 52-year-old mother Tish along with sister Brandi and manager Adam got scared when she faced turbulence while flying to Glastonbury Festival in England.

Miley's sister Brandi recounted the story on her podcast and as cited by People, which she co-hosts with Wells Adams.

In a recent episode released on Wednesday, the two were chatting about the current season of the Bachelorette, and Brandi was discussing her love for Pete Weber, who works as a Delta pilot. The topic suddenly changed and shifted to scary plane rides, where Brandi shared an experience that sounded truly terrifying.

The 32-year-old sister of the pop singer explained that her sister and their mother were trying to land in the U.K. for the festival when the ride got "a little bumpy."

"My mom and Miley are both very nervous fliers, and when they get nervous, they just feed off of each other and just make each other more nervous. And then Miley's other manager, Adam, is almost a worse nervous flier than my mom and Miley combined, which is insane to even think about," she said.

Continuing, she said, "So I'm sitting with the three of these people, and it's bumpy and they're kind of freaking out, and then out of nowhere, as we're landing, we swoop back up and like bank to the left, and turn and like, it feels crazy."

Brandi revealed that she felt some nerves as well, but thought that "someone has to be level-headed here."

"Miley's in my lap, my mom's holding my hand across the aisle, Adam's freaking out, and we're like, no one's telling us what's going on," she said.

"So we're sitting here thinking like what in the world is going on," she added.

After a few tense moments, Brandi said that the flight crew explained to the passengers that there is no need to panic as the turbulence is because of somebody travelling in the same lane in the sky, and we were going to hit them, so we had to come back up and move."

"That's terrifying to think about," Brandi said. "Like, you're going like what? 400 miles an hour? And a plane is like, in your lane, like that's insane."

But her story didn't end there -- the same thing happened a second time!

"After like 10 minutes of circling us around, they go back to land again -- same frickin' thing happens," Brandi said, revealing that this time there was a plane in the way on the runway. "They had to swoop back up and back again."

She revealed that her mother started crying after the second time, and tearfully expressed fear for her youngest daughter Noah, who wasn't with them on the trip: "She's like, 'if we die, Noah's alone!' and like freaking out."

"I'm just like holy crap, I'm trying to hold it together for everybody," Brandi said. (ANI)

