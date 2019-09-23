Miley Cyrus (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Miley Cyrus (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Miley Cyrus smiles with family as they stand strong with Singer in Vegas post Kaitlynn carter split

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 02:45 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): American pop-icon Miley Cyrus who shook the audiences with her power-packed performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, received immense support from her family.
The 26-year-old singer took the stage for the first time following news of her split from Kaitlynn Carter, reported People.
Making the evening a perfect family affair, the singer was joined by her mother Tish Cyrus, brother Trace Cyrus and sister Brandi Cyrus, at the event.
Apart from posing together backstage, the family also rocked during the fun-filled evening, especially when English rock band Def Leppard took the centre stage.
Ahead of the show, Miley indicated that her mother was super excited about seeing the group perform live.
"See you tonight @defleppard," she wrote alongside a picture of herself cuddling up between Brandi and Tish, adding that the evening would check off an item on her mother's bucket list.
Documenting the momentous occasion, Miley went on to share a video of her and her mother dancing along during Def Leppard's set, when they belted out hit song 'Pour Some Sugar on Me.'
"On the way to school, cheerleading practice, singing lessons, dance .... mama made me listen to @defleppard. I'm glad AF that she did," Cyrus captioned the clip.
"Taught me what kicking ass really means! Feeling honoured to be Fem out here rocking w the big dudes. Stoked to have shared the same stage with the legends themselves! We talked about doing some shows together! F-- yes! Let's do it!" (ANI)

