Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus speaks out after being groped by fan

ANI | Updated: Jun 05, 2019 11:08 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 5 (ANI): While celebrities are loved, respected and adored by a lot of people around the world, a fan took things too far by groping singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus as she was walking to her car with husband Liam Hemsworth. The star opened up about the scary incident.
Following the disturbing encounter where the 26-year-old singer was grabbed by the hair and kissed on the cheek as she walked through the crowd in Barcelona, the star responded to the incident.
On Tuesday night, Cyrus on her Twitter handle explained that regardless of what a woman is doing or wearing, it is not acceptable to touch her without consent.
"She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people. She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked. She CAN'T be grabbed without her consent," she tweeted.
Cyrus also added a hashtag "#DontF--WithMyFreedom" -- a reference to one of the lines in the lyrics of her new song 'Mother's Daughter'.
Along with the powerful message, Cyrus also attached a clip from TV program Inside Edition of a reporter speaking about the incident. The video also featured a segment from an American show The Talk, where the hosts discussed how the singer's personal space should not have been violated.


In her second tweet, Cyrus shared a screenshot of some Twitter users' comments who suggested that the songstress deserved to be grabbed because of her dressing.
Cyrus responded to the users like a boss saying, "Don't f-- with my freedom. #stillnotaskingforit"

Footage of the singer coming into contact with the aggressive fan first surfaced on Twitter over the weekend.
In the video, the 'Wrecking Ball' singer can be seen walking, through a sea of fans and photographers, behind her husband in Barcelona when a fan takes her by surprise. First, he grabs her hair and then gropes her before pulling her for a kiss.
The fan was quickly pushed off by someone from the singer's security team and Cyrus ran ahead. She instantly reached for Hemsworth, who protectively put his hand around her.
Cyrus was in Barcelona for the Primavera Sound Festival, which featured performances by the singer and other artists including Cardi B, Solange, Future and Janelle Monae.
The scary encounter comes less than a week after the singer released her new EP titled 'She Is Coming', on Friday.
The EP contains six songs from her upcoming album, 'She Is Miley Cyrus' and features guest vocals from RuPaul. Two more EPs, 'She Is Here' and 'She Is Everything', containing the remaining 12 songs will be released later.
Apart from releasing smashing hits, the singer will also make her way back to television in Netflix anthology series 'Black Mirror' in the episode 'Rachel, Jack, and Ashley'. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 12:15 IST

BTS band member Jin drops his latest single 'Tonight'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 5 (ANI): Jin, one of the members from the famous K-pop band-BTS, recently dropped his latest single 'Tonight' to mark the sixth anniversary of the group. Ahead of their 2019 BTS Festa, the band has a lot in store for their fans and they plan to uncover scores of new things.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 12:02 IST

Woody Allen's next starring Christoph Waltz to go on floors this summer

Washington D.C. [USA], June 5 (ANI): American director Woody Allen is all set to start the shooting of his 51st film this summer in Spain.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 11:47 IST

Jussie Smollett not returning to 'Empire' for season 6

Washington D.C. [USA], June 5 (ANI): Lee Daniels, co-creator of the series 'Empire' has confirmed that Jussie Smollett will not be making a comeback for his role as Jamal Lyon in the sixth season of the show.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 10:57 IST

Melania Trump dons red cape gown to dine with royals

Washington D.C. [USA], June 5 (ANI): After enjoying a lavish dinner hosted by the British monarch, on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump threw a special dinner at Winfield House for Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, among others.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 10:37 IST

Priyanka admires the bond Nick Jonas shares with family

Washington D.C. [USA], June 5 (ANI): As Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas attended the screening of Jonas Brother's documentary 'Chasing Happiness' on Tuesday night, her Instagram posts were marked with admiration for Jonas and the bond he shares with his family.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 09:50 IST

Explosion on sets of 'Bond 25' leaves one injured, damages stage

Washington D.C. [USA], June 5 (ANI): The upcoming James Bond film has hit yet another roadblock following a major accident on the sets at Pinewood Studios in the U.K.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 09:33 IST

Mahershala Ali eyeing to star in 'Solitary'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 5 (ANI): Two times Oscar winner, Mahershala Ali is eyeing to star in the upcoming prison drama 'Solitary'. He will also be executive producing the film.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 08:42 IST

It's a wrap for Deepika Padukone starrer 'Chhapaak'

New Delhi (India), June 5 (ANI): Actor Deepika Padukone, who is bringing the story of real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal to the big screen with her upcoming film 'Chhapaak', has wrapped up shooting for the film.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 22:34 IST

'Panga': Kangana gets tempting reward for playing well in...

New Delhi (India), June 4 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut gets rewarded for working hard on her character as a Kabaddi player for her next release 'Panga.' The actor received some mouth-watering dishes from "Team Panga" after she faired well in kabaddi practice sessions.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 21:58 IST

Britney Spears fangirls over Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 4 (ANI): After she checked out of a mental health facility last month, Britney Spears seems to be recovering fast with and her latest Instagram video is a proof! The 37-year-old singer, who has been quite active on Instagram lately, shared a video of her dancing to the t

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 19:42 IST

Soulful track 'Mere Sohneya' from 'Kabir Singh' out next

New Delhi (India), Jun 4 (ANI): After taking fans on a musical journey with songs 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage' and 'Bekhayali', makers of Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are all set to release yet another track.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 19:24 IST

'It was a life well lived' Kajol remembers father-in-law Veeru Devgan

New Delhi [India], Jun 4 (ANI): Remembering the "happier times", Kajol shared an emotional post on her Instagram remembering father-in-law Veeru Devgan who passed away nearly a week ago.

Read More
iocl