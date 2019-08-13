Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus teases new music following split with Liam Hemsworth

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 13:20 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): Just days after her split with actor Liam Hemsworth, singer Miley Cyrus decided to get everyone talking about her professional life by posting a cryptic photo which hints at new music.
The 'Can't Be Tamed' singer shared a photo from a music studio with her headphones on leaving her fans convinced that she was recording new music and based on the recent news, it's safe to say that the star has a lot to sing about these days.

Whether it's her breakup with Liam or her lavish vacation with close friend Kaitlynn Carter, there is a whole lot to take inspiration from.
Previously, the 26-year-old singer released 'She Is Coming', which is the first of three EPs that tell "different chapters to a trilogy" that will together form the full-length record that was confirmed to be titled 'She Is Miley Cyrus'.
Earlier this weekend, E! News confirmed that the two broke up after less than a year of marriage.
"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," the singer's rep said in a statement to the outlet.
"Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy," the rep added.
Soon after the breakup news, photos of Miley getting cozy with Kaitlynn surfaced online. Kaitlynn recently announced her split from 'The Hills New Beginnings' star Brody Jenner.
However, according to a source, Miley and Liam had been separated for months and things between the singer and Kaitlynn aren't serious.
The insider shared that both ladies bonded over their break-ups and Miley is in a "happier and healthier place."
"She looks amazing and has been working out. She is super focused on finishing her music. She and Kaitlynn connected trying to get over the past," a source shared.
Hemsworth broke the silence his breakup on Monday, while he was hanging out with his brother Chris Hemsworth.
"You don't understand what it's like. I don't want to talk about it, mate," Liam told The Daily Mail Australia, as cited by Us Weekly.
The pair first met in 2009 on the sets of 'The Last Song'. They began dating shortly after that and made their red carpet debut as a couple in 2010.
They've had some bumps in their romance over the years. The two were dating on and off before Liam proposed in 2012. They called off their engagement a year later and reconciled their relationship in 2015. They officially tied the knot in December 2018. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 14:01 IST

You wouldn't like to miss Alia's sizzling dance moves in 'Prada'

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): The Doorbeen of super-hit Lamberghini song fame are back! This time to make you gyrate with their new song, 'Prada' featuring Alia Bhatt, which marks her music video debut.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 13:37 IST

Quentin Tarantino defends "arrogant" portrayal of Bruce Lee in...

Washington D.C.[USA], Aug 13 (ANI): Ace filmmaker Quentin Tarantino responded to the controversy surrounding his latest outing 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood', which features a haughty portrayal of the late martial arts legend and actor Bruce Lee.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:51 IST

Alex Rodriguez's valuables stolen from car in San Francisco

Washington D.C.[USA], Aug 13 (ANI): Former baseball player Alex Rodriguez' rental car with jewellery and electronics was robbed on Sunday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:37 IST

Katy Perry's 'Teenage Dream' co-star accuses singer of sexual misconduct

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): Actor-model Josh Kloss, who featured in singer-songwriter Katy Perry's 'Teenage Dream' music video in 2010, has accused the singer of sexual misconduct, claiming that she pulled down his pants at a party, exposing him before all his friends.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:24 IST

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff pull off deadly bike stunt in 'WAR'

New Delhi (India), Aug 13 (ANI): Bollywood heartthrobs Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, who are gearing up for a massive showdown in YRF's visual extravaganza 'WAR', pulled off an extremely risky bike-chasing sequence in which the duo was seen crashing through the glass window panes.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:16 IST

Liam Hemsworth finally breaks his silence over split with ex Miley Cyrus

Washington D.C.[USA], Aug 13 (ANI): Liam Hemsworth recently opened up about her split with pop-star Miley Cyrus after less than a year of marriage.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:13 IST

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry not invited to parties due to this habit!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's friends have apparently "stopped inviting" the much-in-love couple to dinner parties because they "frown upon their PDAs."

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 11:10 IST

Get ready to relive your 'Friends' memories as show heads to big screen!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): The iconic comedy series 'Friends' is heading to the big screen. Fathom Events and Warner Bros. are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the show with a three-night special event.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 10:17 IST

'The Morning Show' trailer teases heavy take on TV journalism

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): The teaser trailer of 'The Morning Show' starring Oscar-winning actor Reese Witherspoon, and Emmy Award-winners Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell is finally here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 09:38 IST

Janhvi Kapoor remembers Sridevi on her birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Sridevi, who is regarded as the 'first female superstar' of Indian cinema, passed away last year, but even today her unforgettable charm lives on.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 00:29 IST

Twitterati go gaga for PM Modi in 'Man vs Wild'

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): As the special episode of 'Man vs Wild' featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi with its host Bear Grylls aired on Monday, it soon became among the most talked about subjects on social media.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 23:09 IST

Wishes pour in for Sara as she turns 24

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): As Bollywood's latest heartthrob Sara Ali Khan turned 24 on Monday, a few celebrities showered love upon the birthday girl who won hearts with her acting skills and incredible weight loss transformation.

Read More
iocl