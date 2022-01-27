Miley Cyrus to perform at Steven Tyler's annual Grammy Awards viewing party

Washington [US], January 27 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus is all set to perform at Steven Tyler's annual star-studded Grammy Awards viewing party.

As per People magazine, the 73-year-old Aerosmith music legend's fourth annual Grammy Awards viewing party is scheduled to take place on April 3 at the Hollywood Palladium.

The event will benefit Janie's Fund, a charitable organisation started by Tyler in partnership with Youth Villages. The organisation's mission is to help abused and neglected girls.

Cyrus is a long-time supporter of the charitable organisation, Tyler explained.

"The support that this Grammy Awards Viewing Party has received is incredibly moving, and we can't wait to continue the tradition this year," Tyler said in a statement.



Talking about Miley's contribution, he added, "Miley joined me in this important work when we launched Janie's Fund in 2015 and is a powerful voice and advocate for women. I can't think of another artist that better aligns with our mission. Together, we will celebrate our fellow music artists' accolades, and also honor the courageous young women our organization is helping with "After Care" -- it's going to be an incredible night."

The viewing party first launched in 2018 and has raised more than USD 7.6 million for the charity since then.

The organisation was named after Aerosmith's 1989 song, 'Janie's Got a Gun', about a girl who was abused by her father.

Coming back to the upcoming event, it will be attended by several A-list celebrities. Some of the event chairs include big Hollywood names from Caitlyn Jenner, Jim Carrey, John Stamos, Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson, Sharon Stone, Bill Maher, Elton John to Lionel Richie.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on April 3 in Las Vegas. (ANI)

