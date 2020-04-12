Miley Cyrus turns bunny this Easter

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): For Easter, singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus turned into a stunning bunny and posted pictures on social media on Sunday.

The 'Wrecking Ball' singer posted five pictures of herself in which she is seen wearing the Bunny suit and had her hair coloured light pink to match the aesthetics of the picture.



The 27-year-old singer also had artificial bunny ears on her head.



In one of the pictures, she could be seen sitting in a human sized nest that had several glittery eggs and carrots.



"Hoppy Easter bunnnnniesss," she captioned the post.

Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ following his crucifixion on Good Friday. It also marks the culmination of Lent, a 40-day period of fasting and penance. (ANI)

