Miley Cyrus visits Fine Arts Museum ahead of vocal surgery

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): Miley Cyrus who underwent surgery on her vocal cords last week was spotted at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston on Wednesday to check out the 'Ancient Nubia Now' exhibit.

Cyrus dressed in an Iron Maiden T-shirt and pink Pucci beanie hat was spotted viewing the jewels of Nubia's queens on Wednesday. She was seen posing for a photo in front of the undeciphered Stele of King Tanyidamani and a shrine, reported People magazine.

The singer also took photos with fans during her visit. When a museum employee asked for a photo, Cyrus agreed and even complimented the exhibition and nearby art.

The museum employee who took pictures with Cyrus said, "I didn't want to interrupt her visit to the museum, but she was so kind and generous with her time, asking where the photo should be taken."

On Saturday, multiple sources confirmed that Cyrus had been discharged from the hospital after undergoing vocal cord surgery.

According to sources, when Cyrus was hospitalized for tonsillitis last month, she discovered a separate issue with her vocal cords, which she was unaware of for years.

After learning of the issue, Cyrus was told she would need to have surgery before the end of the year. She was also told the recovery process would include several weeks of silence. (ANI)

