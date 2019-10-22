Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus

Miley raves about romance with Simpson, rouses LGBTQ community over 'gay' remark

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 10:37 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 22 (ANI): Seems like Miley Cyrus has found true love in her new beau Cody Simpson and she is totally thankful to him for helping fall in love again!
On Sunday, the 'Slide Away' singer went live on Instagram with Simpson and got candid about their budding relationship.
"I was just being like, I don't know, hardcore feminist vibes and just not allowing anyone in," she explained adding that there are still "good men out there guys, don't give up."
"You don't have to be gay," she added.
Continuing raving about Simpson, the 26-year old added, "there are good people with d-- out there, you just gotta find them. You gotta find a d-- that's not a d--, you know what I mean?"
Cyrus who split with ex-husband Hemsworth almost a year after tying the knot started thinking she "had to be gay because all guys are evil, but it's not true."
And neglecting all the men in her life till date, the singer expressed that she has met just "one" good person!
"I only ever met one, and he's on this live," she added, while Simpson smiled at her comment.
However, her "don't have to be gay" remark roused the LGBTQ community following which Cyrus took to Twitter on Monday to clarify her stance.
"I was talking-- about sucky guys, but let me be clear, YOU don't CHOOSE your sexuality. You are born as you are. It has always been my priority to protect the LGBTQ community I am a part of," she tweeted.

While Cyrus and Simpson's romance is new, they have been friends for a long time.
The duo was first spotted on a breakfast date earlier this month, shortly after the singer split from Kaitlynn Carter following her separation from Hemsworth. (ANI)

