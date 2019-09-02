Miranda Lambert (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Miranda Lambert (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Miranda Lambert gives sweet shout-out to husband Brendan McLoughlin during concert

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 17:54 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 2 (ANI): American country music singer Miranda Lambert recently paid tribute to her husband and police officer Brendan McLoughlin, during her concert in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
The 35-year-old singer performed at the Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa on Saturday and talked about the New York City police officer, who stood to the right of the stage and appeared to be scanning the crowd as part of the star's security team during the show.
"I love country music, I live and breathe it," she told the audience. "Something about country music is usually a sad song. You gotta have them, sometimes the sad song gets you through a sad time, isn't that right?"
"Lucky for me, I'm not in a sad time anymore in my life," she continued, holding up her left hand to show off her wedding ring. "Thank you to my sweet husband from Staten Island, by the way!"
"But no matter what, sometimes you always go maybe in a dark room and drink a beer and sing a sad song and that's what I'm going to do, because I love it," she concluded before launching into her 2017 hit "Tin Man."
The singer in February revealed that she'd married McLoughlin, just months after meeting him when she performed on Good Morning America, where the officer was assigned on patrol. (ANI)

