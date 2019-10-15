Miranda Lambert posts adorable birthday wishes for husband

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 15 (ANI): Singer and songwriter Miranda Lambert wished husband, "the man who put stars in her eyes" Brendan McLoughlin a happy birthday.

The 35-year-old Grammy-winning crooner shared a picture of herself with her husband on Instagram to commemorate the day.

"Happy Birthday to the man that puts stars in my eyes. [?] #foreverandamen," she captioned the picture.

On Sunday night, Lambert shared a picture on Instagram Story where the loving couple can be seen spending a quiet night by the fire, enjoying a glass of wine.

Lambert, and McLoughlin, a police officer, announced their marriage in February, after a secret wedding. The marriage is Lambert's second, having previously been married to Blake Shelton until 2015, reported Fox News.

Lambert, who is currently on tour, is notoriously hush-hush about her life outside of her music.

However, she previously promised that her upcoming seventh album, 'Wildcard,' is due out on November 1, is reflective of where she is in her life, especially as a newlywed. (ANI)

