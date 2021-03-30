Miranda Lambert recalls 'special moment' she shared with Blake Shelton while writing 'Over You'

Washington [US], March 30 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert recently looked back on a 'special moment' she shared with singer and TV personality Blake Shelton during their four-year marriage.

As per People magazine, the 37-year-old-country music star opened up about co-writing her 2011 song 'Over You' with Shelton in the most recent scene of Essentials Radio on Apple Music, sharing that she is 'so glad' to have imparted that experience to 'The Voice' coach.

The emotional tune, which won the pair a CMA Award for Song of the Year in 2012, was enlivened by Shelton's late sibling Richie, who passed away in a car accident in 1990 at the age of 24.

"My ex-husband, Blake, had lost a brother and it's one of those moments where even if you're married to someone, sometimes you find something new about them," Lambert recalled of their collaboration.

She added, "Dudes don't open up about things but he started telling me about the experience of it all. And I was like, 'Have you ever written about it?' "



As told by the 'Bluebird' songstress, Shelton said no and disclosed to her that his father used to say, "'You don't get over it. You simply become used to it.'"

Lambert asked her then-spouse, "And I was like, 'Well, could we write it? Do you want to try or is that invasive?" explaining that she told him, "'I would never try to write your story because I didn't live it, but maybe I could help because I'm an outside perspective but I feel your pain talking to me right now.'"

As detailed by People magazine, looking back at the experience, Lambert said, "It was actually an uncommon moment and I'm so happy we shared that tune and that it assisted his family heal, to have that together."

The former couple were together for 10 years and wedded for four before announcing their split in 2015. At that point, they said in a joint statement, "This isn't the future we imagined, it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately."

Not long after the separation, Shelton started dating fiancee Gwen Stefani and the pair got engaged in October.

Lambert has also discovered love again with spouse Brendan McLoughlin, a previous NYPD official, after meeting outside of 'Good Morning America' in November 2018 when she performed on the show with her band, Pistol Annies. The couple married in 2019. (ANI)

