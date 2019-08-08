Miranda Lambert says her career 'has been a crazy ride'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Newlywed Miranda Lambert could not be more thrilled as her latest single 'It All Comes Out in the Wash' soared to the number one spot as the most added single on country radio for the week.

It is a huge accomplishment for the 35-year-old singer as she achieved the best opening week in her career. The singer opened up about the accomplishment in an interview with the Fox News.

"It has been a crazy ride," she said.

"Some days I feel like I've been doing it forever and some days I feel like I'm just getting started. But I love what I do and I'm so blessed to get to do music for a living," the singer added.

Talking about the inspiration behind the single she said, "Life itself actually."

"It's a song about things you go through that might not be so pretty but you come out clean on the other side!" she added.

Earlier, the singer had revealed that the single is reflective of where she is in her life, especially as a newlywed, and she's promised that the rest of her upcoming seventh album will have the same vibe.

Asked if fans can expect another teaser when her record drops. "A duet!" Lambert said, "One of my favourite songs on the record. And some little hidden messages."

She got hitched to Brendan McLoughlin, an officer in the New York Police Department, in a secret wedding and announced the news earlier this year in February.


